Rain Arrives Wednesday; Sunshine Returns Thursday

Rain Arrives Mid-Day Wednesday; Sunshine Returns Thursday
By Steve McKay
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A beautiful weather pattern has been in place for the first few days of May, producing plenty of blue sky, sunshine, and tolerable temperatures.  We do have a change coming Wednesday, as a frontal boundary along with an area of low pressure will track our way late tonight into tomorrow, which will spread clouds and rain across the Pine Tree State by mid-day tomorrow.  Unlike last week, the low producing the clouds and raindrops will move out as fast as it moves in, so behind that departing system we will witness the return of sunshine as high pressure takes over again.

That high will set-up camp across Northern New England, which means we’re in for a string of sunny days commencing Thursday, with sunny days expected right through the weekend as well.

Mildest temperatures will be found inland, with chilly sea-breezes knocking the temperatures down a bit for coastal communities.

Certainly a pleasing weather pattern after the raindrops depart late Wednesday.

Tonight: Clouds advance our way, temperatures will dip to around 40

Wednesday: Clouds, rain arrives mid-day and stays with us through Wednesday night; highs mostly in the 40s

Thursday: Sunshine returns, low 60s, NW breezes will be gusty at times

Friday: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

Sunday and Monday: Sunshine and 60s

