Police identify woman shot last week in Lewiston

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -Police are now identifying the woman who was shot last week in Lewiston.

Authorities were called to Arch Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on April 28th.

When police arrived, they say they found 24-year-old Meghan Duncan with a gunshot wound.

Duncan was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Tuesday, police said her condition has improved and that she is now speaking with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

