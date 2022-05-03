Police identify woman shot last week in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -Police are now identifying the woman who was shot last week in Lewiston.

Authorities were called to Arch Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on April 28th.

When police arrived, they say they found 24-year-old Meghan Duncan with a gunshot wound.

Duncan was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Tuesday, police said her condition has improved and that she is now speaking with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

