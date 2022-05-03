Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Temps Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Tuesday looks good with high pressure in control. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid-60s for most locales. Coastal areas will again see cooler temperatures in the low to mid-50s due to a southerly breeze. Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold front will cross the state Wednesday giving us a cloudy day with rain developing from west to east during the morning and continuing through the evening hours before tapering off late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like rainfall totals of .25″ to .75″ can be expected by later Wednesday night. Temperatures on Wednesday will be much cooler due to the clouds and rain with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns to our forecast Thursday as high pressure returns to the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures getting back to the 50s and 60s. High pressure continues to dominate on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to low 60s. Our weekend looks fantastic with a warming trend later in the weekend into early next week. Slightly cooler air will move into place for Saturday. Saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the 50s. Mother’s Day Sunday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 54°-66°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 38°-44°. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the morning then rain likely through the afternoon and evening. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.