Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s fishing industry set a state record for the value of seafood species brought to the docks in 2021.

Maine is one of the most important commercial fishing states in the country, in part because it’s home to by far the largest lobster fishing industry.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Monday the value of commercially harvested species in 2021 was more than $890 million.

The previous record of more than $733 million was set in 2016.

The increased value of several seafood products in 2021 helped the state set the record.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.