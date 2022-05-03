WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation has started paving work and other safety improvements along I-95 between Waterville and Pittsfield.

The road work will impact about 18 miles of the interstate in both directions between Exit 127 in Waterville and the Johnson Flat Road Overpass in Pittsfield.

There will be daytime lane closures through June 24th.

Nighttime lane closures are allowed from June 24th through Labor Day, after which daytime lane closures can resume.

All work is scheduled to be completed in November.

