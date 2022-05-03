Advertisement

The Happy Quilters of Winslow held fundraising in Waterville

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Happy Quilters of Winslow is hosting a craft fundraising event at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville.

The fundraiser started this morning at 9 am and will end at 1pm.

Their goal is to make other people’s lives better through fabric.

All of their proceeds are donated to local charities or organizations like the Alfond Youth Center.

To participate today, all you need to do is pick out an item from the pop-up shop and donate any amount to the center.

The items are also available at no cost to those in need.

Beth Perry is a retired school teacher from Waterville and has been with the happy quilters since 2017.

She tells us us they meet at what used to be St Johns Catholic School in Winslow every week to help the community through their labor of love while also being there for one another.

“I can’t even put into words how satisfying is to be able to do something where you make other people’s lives better. I mean, things today sometimes are so angry and very upsetting but everything that we do is to make somebody else’s life better,” Perry said.

They have donated to the Waterville Soup Kitchen, local pantries and the homeless shelter. They also recently donated quilts to the children in Ukraine.

