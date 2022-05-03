Eliot Cutler makes first court appearance in child pornography possession case May 3

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Eliot Cutler will make his first court appearance at Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth at 1 p.m. on May 3.

The former attorney and two-time gubernatorial candidate faces four counts of illegal possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12 years of age.

He was arrested at his house in Brooklin on Friday, March 25 and was released on $50,000 bail the following day.

His arrest came after Maine State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Maine either downloaded or uploaded one illegal image.

Authorities were able to trace that to Cutler, search his homes in Brooklin and Portland and make their arrest after sorting through some of the seized material.

Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, successfully motioned for the arrest and search warrants to remain under seal until Cutler’s initial court appearance.

Gov. Janet Mills’ has announced that she is donating campaign donations from Cutler to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Other Maine democrats have made similar donations in the wake of Cutler’s arrest.

Cutler, 75, was an attorney and former advisor to President Jimmy Carter and Sen. Ed Muskie.

Cutler ran twice as an independent for Maine’s governor in 2010 and 2014.

