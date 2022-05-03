Drive-thru luncheon to benefit Downeast Leadership Camp

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Need an idea for lunch on Thursday? You still have time to order ahead for a meal that will benefit eastern Maine’s future leaders.

Healthy Acadia has organized Downeast Teen Leadership Camp as a way for 7th-9th graders to learn valuable skills while having fun as a group.

Proceeds from Thursday’s drive-thru luncheon at Machias Memorial High School benefit the camp.

It’s also a chance for the students at Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology’s Culinary Arts program to cook for a crowd.

Camp organizers and alum tell us they don’t turn anyone away, and the funds raised will help keep costs down.

“We have so much fun,” said camp alum and youth leader Erin Spencer. “I have just met so many amazing people there, I’ve got so many great resources, and just so many leadership skills. It really helped me working with people at my job that maybe I otherwise wouldn’t have talked to or anything.”

“We love the fact that we can not only support the campers, but also support an awesome group of students at the culinary program,” added Partnerships for Success Coordinator Sara McConnell.

All orders must be submitted by 5:00 Tuesday.

There is a suggested minimum donation of $10 per meal.

You can place your order here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUfn9aEYwweYhKwfb_YXGU-Cg2l2yzkI2lbonpx-Z_bTOvqw/viewform

