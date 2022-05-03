Advertisement

Dedham man devotes retirement to woodcarving

When it comes to retirement or a next chapter in life, Eddie Harrow says there’s always more to learn.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A retired physician in Dedham now spends his free time making art out of wood.

”I think you just have to indulge your passion,” Harrow said.

Eddie Harrow has been doing just that since he was a child growing up in the Bronx.

After taking up woodworking in summer camp, he’s held onto it as a hobby, drawing on inspiration from his surroundings.

“I’ll go on a hike or go on a walk, and I’ll see an image and take a photo, so I usually work from a photo, either of a painting or a picture or a calendar.

Harrow says it was a trip to the Northwest that introduced him to Native American carving.

“I was thunderstruck with how spectacular it was, and I said, I’d like to try it,” Harrow said.

From there, Harrow found a group of woodworkers in Maine to learn from and work with.

He has since traveled around the world learning new skills and history to incorporate into his woodworking.

“Vincent van Gogh is like in my pantheon of marvelous creators,” Harrow said. “I used to feel kind of funny. I still do a little bit about copying some of that truly great artists. But when you do a piece, it always kind of changes. And so, in that way, you can make it your own.”

When it comes to retirement or a next chapter in life, Harrow says there’s always more to learn.

“If there’s a door and it is a little crack, you got to push it open. It’s like anything else, you‘ve got to try it. If it works for you, great and if it doesn’t work for you, then it’s not time lost. It’s time explored, and you move on to the next thing. "

Harrow says Maine has a wonderful artistic tradition of painters and woodcarvers that he has enjoyed learning from.

He says he plans to continue pursuing his passion wherever it may take him next.

“I always liked walking in the woods. Walking in the woods was magical. And it still is, and I love doing it. So, if I can take a tree and a hunk of wood and mill it and shape it and turn it into something that’s meaningful, that’s very fulfilling,” Harrow said.

Some of his work can be seen at Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Penobscot County Courthouse.

For more information on where you can find Harrow’s art, you can visit eddieharrowmainewoodcarver.com.

