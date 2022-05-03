Courageous Steps Project hosting July benefit golf tournament at Penobscot Valley Country Club

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Courageous Steps Project is teeing off its second annual golf scramble at the Penobscot Valley Country Club.

The project is hoping for an even bigger event the second time around.

“We’re hoping to expand upon it this year. We’ve already got some great teams registered for this fun, charitable community event. All the proceeds from the event benefit our organization’s mission and vision of helping children and young adults with various challenges,” said Connor Archer, Founder/Chairman/CEO, Courageous Steps Project.

The Penobscot Valley Country Club provides the perfect backdrop to continue the mission of the Courageous Steps Project.

“It’s a fantastic golf curse. It’s nice, local, challenging, but very well kept. It’s just a great, centrally-located course. The staff here has been awesome in helping us really make this tournament a success as well,” said Archer.

There are certain areas the event proceeds will go to right after the scramble.

“We have an early childhood program that we are able to do special projects with to further support younger children and early intervention. We also have several inititatives coming up in the fall that will be relaunched including a school-based initiative called One Word, which we’ll be expanding into Southern Maine,” said Archer.

Continuing the Courageous Steps Project is personal to Archer.

“Eight years ago, I told my story. I was an individual living with autism and made it public. Since then, it has changed my life, given me many opportunities, and this is a way for me to give back,” said Archer.

Archer said he’s aiming to have 15-18 foursome scramble teams for the tournament for the 9 a.m. start on Monday July 11. There will be lunch served after play.

You can register by visiting TheCourageousStepsProject.org or its Facebook page.

Archer added that it’s been fulfilling to see the hard work surrounding the project pay off thanks to the efforts of members and volunteers.

