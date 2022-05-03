Advertisement

Couple released from hospital after Mattawamkeag mobile home catches fire

Photo Courtesy Dennis King
Photo Courtesy Dennis King
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a fire that destroyed a home in Mattawamkeag Monday was started by a faulty hot water heater.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m., on Memory Lane.

Firefighters say when they got to the mobile home, fire was coming from all windows and doors.

Fire officials say several explosions happened after oxygen bottles stored in the home caught fire.

We’re told one explosion was intense enough to blow a hole in the side of the home, throwing debris across the yard.

Officials say everyone made it out safely, but two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

We’re told the homeowners were in the process of moving to another mobile home in the trailer park but had not moved most of their belongings yet.

The Red Cross is helping them out.

