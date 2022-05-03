Coast Guard lends a hand in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Coast Guard was mobilized in Southwest Harbor Tuesday but not in a way that you’d expect.

They were out helping the Common Good Soup Kitchen install a new walk-in cooler.

The non-profit is dedicated to promoting health and nutrition through MDI.

Staff says they have been running out of space to store food and having this cooler will hopefully make that problem a thing of the past.

They say they’re incredibly thankful for the help the Coast Guard was able to provide.

“It’s just amazing. It takes the whole community to take care of the whole community. And they do so much that we kind of know about as the US Coast Guard. But people don’t know how much they do right here in our community and it’s just, you know, just warms my heart to see everybody coming out to make sure that folks on the island have proper food and nutrition,” said Laurie Ward the Executive Director at the Common Good Soup Kitchen.

For the Coast Guard it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community in a new way.

“Oh, that’s fantastic. Really, it’s, it’s so easy to get caught up, you know, doing your job and stuff. And, you know, in a case like this where we’re kind of prompted to go out and do it and that’s nice,” said Chas Jarest, an Electronics Technician Chief with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The future looks bright for the soup kitchen who have been providing free food for the community since 2009.

“We will be open for our popover season starting to and 16th that we’re going to do an ice cream social June 15 from three to five free to the community,” Ward added.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.