Bangor police arrest one man, looking for three others involved in shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have arrested one man and are looking for three more involved in a shooting last month outside a Harlow Street business.

36-year-old Andrae Dixon of Bangor was taken into custody Tuesday.

Bangor Police say Dixon is accused of firing several shots into an occupied vehicle during an altercation.

Dixon is charged with felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and felony aggravated criminal mischief.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he was released after posting bail.

Bangor Police are now looking for 33-year-old Edward Evans of New York, 28-year-old Eimel Evans of Augusta, and 31-year-old Horane Lawrence of Bar Harbor.

