Bangor hopes to install two more electric vehicle chargers downtown

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is hoping to install two more electric vehicle chargers downtown.

The City has received $50,000 from the State to support climate action planning.

The Government Operations Committee recommended using those funds in part on two more free charging stations.

Citizens identified EV chargers as one of the items worth pursuing in public meetings earlier this year.

The new chargers would go in the Abbot Square parking lot across from the Bangor Library and on the waterfront.

There is already a free EV charger at the Pickering Square parking garage.

Officials say it’s just one step in a much larger climate action plan.

“The idea being is sort of taking those steps to create the infrastructure to help mitigate the greenhouse gases while also planning, moving forward to take additional steps,” said Bangor Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell.

The resolve will be discussed at the next City Council meeting.

