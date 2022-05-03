Advertisement

1,989 new COVID cases in Maine since Saturday

5 additional deaths according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - A significant increase in new COVID cases in our state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,989 new cases of the virus since Saturday. According to a spokesman for the Maine CDC, “The number of reported positive COVID-19 test results increased last week, so our team worked through the weekend to ensure that there would be no backlog. We hope that this is a short-term change in response to the recent increase. It’s not a change in our standard procedure.”

There are also five additional deaths- two each in Cumberland County and one resident each from York, Oxford and Knox counties.

Meanwhile, 2,245 new COVID shots were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

