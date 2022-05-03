1,989 new COVID cases in Maine since Saturday

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A significant increase in new COVID cases in our state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,989 new cases of the virus since Saturday. According to a spokesman for the Maine CDC, “The number of reported positive COVID-19 test results increased last week, so our team worked through the weekend to ensure that there would be no backlog. We hope that this is a short-term change in response to the recent increase. It’s not a change in our standard procedure.”

There are also five additional deaths- two each in Cumberland County and one resident each from York, Oxford and Knox counties.

Meanwhile, 2,245 new COVID shots were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.