Smart meters coming to Versant Power customers

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s second-largest electric utility is replacing more than 100,000 electric meters at homes and small- to medium-sized businesses with smart meters.

Central Maine Power already uses the digital devices.

Versant Power says its current meters are at the end of their service life.

The new meters utilize low-level radio frequencies. Customers will receive a notification letter about 30 days before and then a phone call about 7 days before the new meter is installed.

If a customer opts out, they will still receive a new meter that doesn’t communicate directly with Versant.

