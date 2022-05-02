Pleasing Pattern in Place

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Thankfully, last week’s miserable weather pattern is now in our rear view mirror. The low that dominated our weather pattern producing clouds, rain, snow and chilly winds has been replaced by an area of high pressure, which will provide us with some fantastic early May weather conditions.

Low pressure is showing-up on our weather map, but that low will track too far to our south to have much impact on our weather pattern. So, expect a tame day weather-wise on Tuesday as well.

Wednesday, a cold front will slide across the region, so expect increasing cloud cover, with rain holding off until the afternoon hours. Damp conditions will prevail Wednesday evening and overnight, but unlike our last system that produced rain, look for the rain to depart early Thursday, with high pressure returning to take over our weather pattern for Thursday and Friday.

For much of this week, mildest conditions will be found inland, with coastal communities a bit cooler thanks to an ocean breeze which will kick-in each day.

Tonight: Mostly clear, temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, temperatures either side of 60; light southerly breezes.

Wednesday: Clouds advance, rain expected by early to mid afternoon; highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Clouds will depart, becoming partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, high near 60.

