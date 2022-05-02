Osborn man arrested, accused of sex crimes in South Carolina

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Marshals have arrested an Osborn man accused of sex crimes in South Carolina.

48-year-old Kyle Eaton was wanted on two warrants issued last month for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 16, offender with a previous record, and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

Investigators found where Eaton was living and working in Maine and say they arrested him at his workplace in Amherst without incident.

He’s charged in Maine as a fugitive from justice pending his extradition back to South Carolina.

