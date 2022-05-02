Advertisement

Osborn man arrested, accused of sex crimes in South Carolina

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Marshals have arrested an Osborn man accused of sex crimes in South Carolina.

48-year-old Kyle Eaton was wanted on two warrants issued last month for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 16, offender with a previous record, and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

Investigators found where Eaton was living and working in Maine and say they arrested him at his workplace in Amherst without incident.

He’s charged in Maine as a fugitive from justice pending his extradition back to South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
1,989 new COVID cases in Maine since Saturday
Cutler was arrested at his house in Brooklin on Friday, March 25 and was released on $50,000...
Eliot Cutler makes first court appearance in child pornography possession case May 3
A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Draft shows SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, Maine officials react
Drive-thru luncheon to benefit Downeast Leadership Camp
Drive-thru luncheon to benefit Downeast Leadership Camp
The new chargers would go in the Abbot Square parking lot across from the Bangor Library and on...
Bangor hopes to install two more electric vehicle chargers downtown