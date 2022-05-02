One person hurt as fire destroys Biddeford home

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Fire caused significant damage to a home in Biddeford early Monday.

Biddeford Fire Chief Ed Dexter said the call on Newtown Road came in at about 6 a.m. He said they had issues getting a water supply and the fire quickly spread throughout the home. Crews were able to save the attached garage.

A section of Newtown Road remained closed at 8 a.m. as crews remained at the scene, though the fire itself appeared to be out. Firefighters from several area towns responded.

The fire is near the University of New England campus.

Dexter said one person was taken to the hospital, but the nature or severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. Dexter was not sure how many people were home at the time.

Pictures from the WMTW crew at the scene showed significant damage to the home with most of the roof burned away. Smoke was still pouring from the building and crews were tearing down what little remained.

There was no immediate word as to how the fire started. Dexter said the investigation would likely last all day.

