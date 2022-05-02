Advertisement

Officials: Motorcyclist driving wrong way on I-295 killed in head-on crash

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A motorcyclist driving the wrong way on the interstate was killed in a head-on crash Sunday, officials confirmed.

Authorities say 47-year-old John Rivard of Lewiston entered I-295 in Yarmouth at Exit 15, where he began heading north in the southbound lanes.

According to officials, Rivard hit a car head-on at mile marker 16 around 8:16 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

COVID case count on the rise in Maine.
Northern Light’s Jarvis on ‘concerning’ rise in COVID cases, booster shots
Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett, both 38 and both from Perry, appear in mug shots
Pair accused of killing Perry woman held without bail
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Navy still mum about extent of vandalism on USS Texas
Mobile sports gambling
Governor signs bill giving tribes control of sports betting