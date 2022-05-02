Officials: Motorcyclist driving wrong way on I-295 killed in head-on crash

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A motorcyclist driving the wrong way on the interstate was killed in a head-on crash Sunday, officials confirmed.

Authorities say 47-year-old John Rivard of Lewiston entered I-295 in Yarmouth at Exit 15, where he began heading north in the southbound lanes.

According to officials, Rivard hit a car head-on at mile marker 16 around 8:16 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

