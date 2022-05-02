Oakland mother accused of causing toddler’s death pleads not guilty to manslaughter, other drug charges

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland mother accused of causing the death of her toddler pleaded not guilty today to manslaughter and drug related charges.

21-year-old Ashley Malloy was indicted by a grand jury on a manslaughter charge in March.

State Police say she called 911 last November to say her 14-month-old son, Karson, was having a medical emergency.

The boy was taken to the hospital but died.

State police detectives then searched the home on Oak Street in Oakland.

They say they found nearly six pounds of fentanyl, more than three pounds of methamphetamine, more than A POUND of crack cocaine, and more than two thousand dollars in cash.

Police said the drugs were worth about $700,000.

Malloy was charged in November with aggravated drug trafficking and released on bond.

Investigators have not said how the child died.

She has until Thursday to sign a contract with pretrial services or they will revisit bail.

