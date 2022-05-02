Northern Light’s Jarvis on ‘concerning’ rise in COVID cases, booster shots

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s COVID-19 daily case count is steadily rising.

It’s a trend Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says he finds concerning.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC recorded more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time since early March.

“Thankfully, most people are having mild disease from this particular variant that’s circulating right now in Maine, but if that changes to another mutation, and another more virulent strain that causes more health conditions, then unfortunately, we’re going to be talking about the same things that we talked about from fall all the way through winter this year,” he said.

Jarvis thinks the rise in cases is also linked to the April break schools had that saw many people take long awaited vacations after two years of living in a pandemic.

Additionally, if you are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot for COVID-19, many are asking, do I need another booster?

Dr. Jarvis says that depends on the individual.

It’s recommended anyone deemed at risk get a second booster shot.

Jarvis says anyone over the age of 50 that works a job where they deal with people face-to-face on a regular basis might want to get the additional shot, too.

“Probably no harm to getting the second booster shot if you’re a healthy person, but again, we don’t know whether it does any good, and so, it may just simply be one of those things where we’re getting a shot for the sake of getting the shot and not for real benefit from it,” he explained.

Jarvis says that’s because after the initial shot series for those in good health, the body has learned what to do when it faces the virus and is producing what it needs to fight off getting sick.

