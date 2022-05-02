Advertisement

New whale rules take effect, but enforcement still to come

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New lobster fishing rules intended to protect a rare species of whale are now in effect, but enforcement has yet to begin.

The rules are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers less than 340 in the world and is vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

The rules took effect Sunday and require lobstermen in some parts of the ocean to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope.

However, the federal government has acknowledged fishermen’s complaints that supply chain issues have prevented many harvesters from acquiring the gear yet.

