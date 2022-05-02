Advertisement

New motorcycle school opening in Bangor

The Bangor Area Motorcycle School will offer two-day courses, six days a week, for folks hoping to get their motorcycle license.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new motorcycle school is coming to Bangor.

Bucksport native Terry Atwood is transforming the parking lot near the old Sears at the Bangor Mall into the Bangor Area Motorcycle School, or BAM.

He’ll offer two-day courses, six days a week, for folks hoping to get their motorcycle license.

Atwood says he’s been teaching the courses for 20 years.

He’s excited to bring a new location for people in the Bangor area so more people can have easy access to the training.

”Just love teaching people how to ride. It’s really gratifying for me to see people who struggle on day one and have never been on a motorcycle, and then, by the end of the class, they’re a very competent rider, and I get a kick out of that, so that’s why I do it,” Atwood said.

Atwood says the course follows the Motorcycle Safety Foundation training with 15 hours of classroom and hands on training.

The course is $400 or $350 if you pay in cash, and he offers a military and first responder discount.

Atwood says he plans to offer the first round of training May 14th.

For more information, visit bangormotorcycleschool.com.

