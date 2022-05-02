Navy still mum about extent of vandalism on USS Texas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - The Navy is still mum about the extent of vandalism aboard the USS Texas a month after the incident at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The Navy declined to provide details beyond a statement indicating “government equipment” was damaged around March 29 while the submarine was at the shipyard for maintenance.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect.
A shipyard spokesperson said there was no additional information Monday. The NCIS also declined further comment.
