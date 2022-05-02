Advertisement

Maine native guilty after Capitol riot, another arrested

Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack...
Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack outside the Capitol to push police officers who were trying to control the crowd.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine native has pleaded guilty to a second charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack outside the Capitol to push police officers who were trying to control the crowd.

The Sun Journal reports he admitted guilt to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct at the Capitol.

Also Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Maine resident Joshua Colgan on charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

