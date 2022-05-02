Governor signs bill giving tribes control of sports betting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that gives control of mobile sports betting to Native American tribes in Maine.

It also cuts some taxes on tribal members and businesses, and creates a framework for greater collaboration with the state.

The Democratic governor called it the most significant tribal legislation in more than 40 years in Maine.

But it was a bittersweet moment for the tribes because the bill falls short of the far-reaching sovereignty that they’d sought.

