Advertisement

Governor signs bill giving tribes control of sports betting

Mobile sports gambling
Mobile sports gambling(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that gives control of mobile sports betting to Native American tribes in Maine.

It also cuts some taxes on tribal members and businesses, and creates a framework for greater collaboration with the state.

The Democratic governor called it the most significant tribal legislation in more than 40 years in Maine.

But it was a bittersweet moment for the tribes because the bill falls short of the far-reaching sovereignty that they’d sought.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

COVID case count on the rise in Maine.
Northern Light’s Jarvis on ‘concerning’ rise in COVID cases, booster shots
Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett, both 38 and both from Perry, appear in mug shots
Pair accused of killing Perry woman held without bail
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Navy still mum about extent of vandalism on USS Texas
Officials: Motorcyclist driving wrong way on I-295 killed in head-on crash