Governor signs bill giving tribes control of sports betting
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that gives control of mobile sports betting to Native American tribes in Maine.
It also cuts some taxes on tribal members and businesses, and creates a framework for greater collaboration with the state.
The Democratic governor called it the most significant tribal legislation in more than 40 years in Maine.
But it was a bittersweet moment for the tribes because the bill falls short of the far-reaching sovereignty that they’d sought.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.