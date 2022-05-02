Advertisement

Ellsworth businesses rally around Library

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you take a walk down the streets of Ellsworth, you might notice something similar about a few of the businesses there.

Many are proudly displaying a sign stating, “We love our library.”

It’s a simple message at first, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a deep connection between Ellsworth’s public library and the economy of the town.

“I feel that the library supports businesses, so we do bring people downtown. We bring people into the community. We did a recent survey where we asked people what they did before they came to the library and what they plan to do after, and over 70% of them said that they were shopping at a local Ellsworth business,” said the Director of Ellsworth Public Library Amy Wiseheart.

The library has been a pillar of the community since 1897 and has recently fallen into financial struggles, leading to local business rallying around it.

One of those local business supporting the library is Sugar Mags. The owner has a daughter who’s an avid reader and recognizes a parallel between her mom’s business and the library.

“The library is kind of like Sugar Mags because we don’t turn anybody away. Everybody is welcome,” said Marguerite Bowden.

Owner of Sugar Mags, Sarah Bowden, is adamant about the library continuing to be a place for everyone.

“I think as a business and a mom and a community member, this is one of those places that we shouldn’t be scraping the barrel. We need to really rally around such a cornerstone in our community and make sure they have the resources that they need,” said Sarah Bowden the owner of Sugar Mags.

The signs can be picked up at the library by any Ellsworth business or resident.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
1,989 new COVID cases in Maine since Saturday
Cutler was arrested at his house in Brooklin on Friday, March 25 and was released on $50,000...
Eliot Cutler makes first court appearance in child pornography possession case May 3
A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Draft shows SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, Maine officials react
Drive-thru luncheon to benefit Downeast Leadership Camp
Drive-thru luncheon to benefit Downeast Leadership Camp
The new chargers would go in the Abbot Square parking lot across from the Bangor Library and on...
Bangor hopes to install two more electric vehicle chargers downtown