Ellsworth businesses rally around Library

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you take a walk down the streets of Ellsworth, you might notice something similar about a few of the businesses there.

Many are proudly displaying a sign stating, “We love our library.”

It’s a simple message at first, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a deep connection between Ellsworth’s public library and the economy of the town.

“I feel that the library supports businesses, so we do bring people downtown. We bring people into the community. We did a recent survey where we asked people what they did before they came to the library and what they plan to do after, and over 70% of them said that they were shopping at a local Ellsworth business,” said the Director of Ellsworth Public Library Amy Wiseheart.

The library has been a pillar of the community since 1897 and has recently fallen into financial struggles, leading to local business rallying around it.

One of those local business supporting the library is Sugar Mags. The owner has a daughter who’s an avid reader and recognizes a parallel between her mom’s business and the library.

“The library is kind of like Sugar Mags because we don’t turn anybody away. Everybody is welcome,” said Marguerite Bowden.

Owner of Sugar Mags, Sarah Bowden, is adamant about the library continuing to be a place for everyone.

“I think as a business and a mom and a community member, this is one of those places that we shouldn’t be scraping the barrel. We need to really rally around such a cornerstone in our community and make sure they have the resources that they need,” said Sarah Bowden the owner of Sugar Mags.

The signs can be picked up at the library by any Ellsworth business or resident.

