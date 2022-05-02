Advertisement

Calais fire displaces 8 families

Crews respond to a fire at 445 Main Street in Calais Sunday night
Crews respond to a fire at 445 Main Street in Calais Sunday night(Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Eight families are displaced from their home following a fire in Calais Sunday night.

According to Calais Fire Chief Ken Clark, crews were called to 445 Main Street just before 9:00 p.m. He says that address is home to a restaurant and night club with apartments that housed eight families.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the bar on the first floor, which they knocked down. Everyone was able to evacuate safely.

Calais Police reached out to the Red Cross to help tenants find other housing.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

