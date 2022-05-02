A Beautiful Monday Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning while low pressure approaches from the west. This will give us a mostly sunny start to our Monday followed by a bit more cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable for most spots today with highs expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. However, coastal areas will be cooler due to a wind off the ocean keeping temperatures in the low to mid-50s for coastal locales this afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south tonight and early Tuesday. This may bring some showers into southern and western parts of the state tonight otherwise most of the state will see a dry night with some increasing clouds. Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-30s to low 40s.

Our Tuesday looks good with high pressure in control. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s for most locales. Coastal areas will again see cooler temperatures in the low to mid-50s due to a southerly breeze. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday giving us a cloudy day with showers likely as the front moves through. Right now, it looks like rainfall totals up to a half inch of rain will be possible by later Wednesday night. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler due to the clouds and showers with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Showers may linger over Downeast areas early Thursday morning otherwise expect brightening skies and drier weather Thursday as high pressure returns to the region. Temperatures will be nice and mild Thursday with highs near 60° along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. High pressure continues to dominate on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to low 60s. At this point, it looks like dry and pleasant weather as we head into the weekend although some of the data is hinting at some showers moving in on Saturday and lingering into Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 52°-65°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 36°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 52°-65°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s along the coast and low to mid-60s inland.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.