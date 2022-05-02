Bangor installs docks along waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s another sign of spring in Bangor as docks were installed Monday along the Waterfront.

The section of Front Street from Railroad Street to the Dock 4 parking lot was closed for some of the day as public works crews installed the docks.

Traffic has since reopened.

The docks are a staple for local boat traffic and riverside dining as the weather warms.

