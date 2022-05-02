20th Annual Autism Walk in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A step in the right direction- that was the feeling Sunday in downtown Bangor as folks participated in the 20th annual Walk for Autism.

What made this even more special is that for the first time in three years, it was an in person event.

More than 340 people participated in the one mile loop.

In addition to the walk, there were vendors, games and prizes.

Organizers of the walk say the pandemic has been especially hard on the autism community.

”A lot of our children or our autistic adults, they’re used to having in person therapies, they’re used to being in school. That one-on-one,” says Cathy Dionne, Executive Director, Autism Society of Maine. “They don’t understand sometimes the social cues that happen online, by video. Or they can’t sit still enough to sit in front of a computer.”>

Dionne adds while in person instruction is returning, staffing shortages are preventing some families in Maine from receiving the services they need.

