ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Sunday is May 1st and that means a popular trail will be back open to the public.

Opening day for the Orono Bog Boardwalk is Sunday.

The beautiful mile hike in the Bangor City Forest will be open 7:00am to 6:30pm until Labor Day.

Remember No Dogs or other pets on the Loop Trail.

