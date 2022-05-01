Advertisement

Maine sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we begin a new month, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 156 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up seven from Saturday.

36 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday.

Five people are now on ventilators.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC recorded more than 1,000 new daily cases - the first time since March 2, 2022.

On Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah said these increases are being driven largely by a more contagious version of coronavirus.

More than 1,400 new vaccinations have been administered, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

