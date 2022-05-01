Advertisement

Maine beekeepers helping newcomers start local hives

Studies show Maine’s bee population has been declining since the 1980s
By WMTW
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It has been a busy start to spring for the beekeepers at The Honey Exchange in Portland.

Earlier this week, they retrieved about 4 million bees from Georgia and transported them back to Maine.

Meghan Gaven is one of the store’s owners and has been beekeeping for 14 years. She said interest in beekeeping saw noticeable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite some misconceptions, managing a colony does not require a large yard.

“If you have an apartment with some space on the roof, you could absolutely keep bees there,” Gaven said.

The bees brought back from Georgia are being distributed to their customers, local beekeepers who are starting their own colonies around Maine.

Bees are crucial for Maine’s ecosystem. Their role in pollinating plants is needed to grow crops like blueberries.

Across the world, bee populations have been declining in recent years.

According to a study from the University of Maine, the state’s bee population has decreased by more than 40% since the 1980s.

Gaven said while individuals in Maine cannot solve the problem of declining bee populations, responsible beekeeping has positive impacts on local plant life and ecosystems.

“The more beekeepers the better, " she said. “It really is a wonderful opportunity to have an impact that maybe you don’t see directly by you know is happening.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens for the public
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens to the public
Maine Horse and Rider celebrates 10 years
Holden family business celebrates major milestone
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floor of the Red...
27 different departments respond to fire at landmark Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in NH
The Garden Shed hosts their grand opening in Orono
Great turnout for grand opening of new greenhouse in Orono