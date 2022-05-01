Holden family business celebrates major milestone

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local family business reached a major milestone Saturday.

Maine Horse and Rider celebrated 10 years of business in Holden.

They held a big sale day with a variety of products for any horse’s needs.

Customers also enjoyed a free bowl of homemade chili.

A passion for horses and a desire to help fellow horse owners has turned into something much greater.

“Everybody that comes through the door, most everybody is passionate about horses. So we all have something in common right from the get go. We love everybody we have here. We’re very blessed to have a great set of employees. And we all have horses, we’ve all have horses for a long time. So, there’s a lot of knowledge here and we love to help people with their horses,” said Kathy Smith, Owner of Maine Horse and Rider.

Maine Horse and Rider sells apparel and other items for non-horse riders as well.

