Advertisement

Holden family business celebrates major milestone

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local family business reached a major milestone Saturday.

Maine Horse and Rider celebrated 10 years of business in Holden.

They held a big sale day with a variety of products for any horse’s needs.

Customers also enjoyed a free bowl of homemade chili.

A passion for horses and a desire to help fellow horse owners has turned into something much greater.

“Everybody that comes through the door, most everybody is passionate about horses. So we all have something in common right from the get go. We love everybody we have here. We’re very blessed to have a great set of employees. And we all have horses, we’ve all have horses for a long time. So, there’s a lot of knowledge here and we love to help people with their horses,” said Kathy Smith, Owner of Maine Horse and Rider.

Maine Horse and Rider sells apparel and other items for non-horse riders as well.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
Maine beekeepers helping newcomers start local hives
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens for the public
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens to the public
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floor of the Red...
27 different departments respond to fire at landmark Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in NH
The Garden Shed hosts their grand opening in Orono
Great turnout for grand opening of new greenhouse in Orono