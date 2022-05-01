Brighter & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of low pressure that has been plaguing our weather for the past few days will continue to pull further off to our east today, allowing for a brighter day to end our weekend. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep the bulk of the clouds over eastern parts of Maine today with brighter conditions as you head west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels with highs in the 50s to near 60°. The wind will be lighter today which will allow temperatures to feel better today than they have the past few days. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop back to the 30s to near 40°.

High pressure will be in control as we head into the start of the work week tomorrow. This will give us a mostly sunny start to our Monday followed by a bit more cloudiness during the afternoon as the area of high pressure slides to our east and low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures will be seasonable Monday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south Monday night into Tuesday. This may bring some showers into southern and western parts of the state Monday night and during the first half of Tuesday otherwise the bulk of the system will remain to our south keep most of the state dry. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday giving us a cloudy day with showers likely as the front moves through. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit cooler due to the showers with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure returns to the region for Thursday and Friday bringing us some more sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 50°-60°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 54°-64°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.