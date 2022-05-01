Black Bear Baseball extends winning streak to 13 in thrilling fashion

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Is there a hotter team in college baseball than the UMaine Black Bears?

Coming into Sunday’s game the club from Orono was riding a twelve-game winning streak including a 15-2 win in Saturday’s contest.

Skipper Nick Derba had Brett Erwin on the mound for Maine looking to get the series sweep and he was dealing.

Through 6 and a third he notched seven strikeouts while allowing three runs.

Behind him were some booming bats from the Black Bears.

In the Bottom of the 5th Jeremiah Jenkins stepped up to the plate and that ball might’ve landed in Caribou! His 7th homerun of the year made it 4-1.

The 6th was big for the Black Bears brining in an added three runs, one off a wild pitch making it 7-1.

Hartford however would not go away quietly. High drama came to the diamond in the later innings.

A couple of miscues on the Orono defense as well as two blasts by Daniel Burnett brought this game back to even at eight all.

With two men on in the bottom of the 8th Jake Marquez singled to left field brining into the leading run.

In the top 9 Hartford threatened with two on and two out and reliever Jordan Shulefand got the strikeout for the win.

The Black Bears win their 13th straight in thrilling fashion.

“Yeah, This has been a really special ride you know? I was telling the guys before the game this is rare this doesn’t happen too many times. And it’s it’s really exciting to be a part of something like this. I’m really excited to see how far we go,” said winning pitcher Jordan Shulefand who is now 5-1 on the year.

The Black Bears will look to make it 14 straight when they take on the University of Massachusetts Lowell on May 6th.

