Animal Baby Shower in Albion attracts hundreds

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of children enjoyed an Animal Baby Shower and PJ Party Sunday.

Hart-to-Hart Farm and the ShineOnCass Foundation organized their annual Animal Baby Shower and PJ Party at the Albion Farm.

Events included animal petting, crafts, photos with the babies, and goat yoga.

Each year, the foundation collects pet items to donate in Cassidy’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area.

Sunday brought fun for the whole family, but also brought back memories of a lost loved one.

“Cassidy in many ways was a glue to this community. There were so many people who got to know her, in so many different capacities either as a teammate, as a family member like myself, as a friend, a mentor. She loved mentoring young children both in the classroom and on the soccer field. She just in so many different facets of this community provided support and love and friendship,” said Colby Charette, Cassidy’s brother.

A special beer and wine tasting event to benefit the ShineOnCass Foundation will be on Friday, May 20th.

For more information, visit shineoncass.org.

