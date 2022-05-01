27 different departments respond to fire at landmark Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in NH

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire (WMTW) - Emergency crews from 27 different agencies responded to a large fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort Saturday afternoon.

Photos and videos shared by people in the area showed smoke and flames coming out of rooms on the second and third floors.

The Chief of the North Conway Fire Department says there were four injuries, two people at the resort and two firefighters. None of the injuries are considered to be serious.

The Chief said that 75 rooms were destroyed.

Hotel staff organized buses to bring residents to other hotels in the area, as the crews worked and began to assess the damage.

The center section housing the lobby area has water damage, but the left third of the building is undamaged. The resort hotel is also home to an indoor water park Kahuna Laguna, which officials say was also undamaged.

Lauren Knudsen, a spokesperson for the company representing marketing efforts for the resort, issued a statement in response to the fire.

“This afternoon, a fire broke out at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. At this time, the North Conway Fire Department and area partners are working to extinguish the flames. Guest safety remains our utmost focus as we continue to work closely with emergency responders,” Knudsen said.

A typically busy section of Route 16 in North Conway, New Hampshire closed while crews were working.

NEW from the Carroll County, NH Sheriff’s Office:

- No known injuries

- Some guests did jump from balconies

- Estimates fire destroyed 1/3 to 1/2 of property

- Guests displaced were put in nearby hotels @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/48T3Q8xdMx — Terry Stackhouse (@TStackhouseWMTW) April 30, 2022

