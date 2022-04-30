Waterville Police searching for drive by shooting suspects

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were shot during a drive by shooting in downtown Waterville early this morning.

Waterville Police say it happened around 3 a-m on Silver Street near Kennedy Memorial Drive. They were alerted to the incident by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called from a home in Unity saying she had been shot in the leg. When deputies arrived they say they found another man in house also shot in the leg. They say they were involved in an altercation with two other males in the concourse area of the downtown.

The victims said they fled in their vehicle south on Silver Street.

Police say when they were nearing Kennedy Memorial Drive a vehicle pulled-up on the driver’s side of their vehicle and fired two to four shots. They were not able to provide police with a description of the shooters or the vehicle.

The victims drove back to the home in Unity.

Police say they are working to determine why this happened and who did it. They do not believe there is a continuing danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 680-4700.

