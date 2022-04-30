Solar projects to bring millions of kilowatt hours to Maine

WINDSOR, Maine (AP) - Solar energy projects on Maine farms are expected to bring millions of kilowatt hours of electricity to the state.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said the projects will get a boost of $10.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program.

Pingree said the projects are expected to produce more than 7 million kilowatt hours of combined electricity in their first full year of operation.

One of the projects is a ground-mounted solar project in Windsor called Maxcy’s Mill Solar.

The other is Waldoboro Solar, a slightly larger ground-mounted solar facility in Washington.

