Solar projects to bring millions of kilowatt hours to Maine

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
WINDSOR, Maine (AP) - Solar energy projects on Maine farms are expected to bring millions of kilowatt hours of electricity to the state.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said the projects will get a boost of $10.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program.

Pingree said the projects are expected to produce more than 7 million kilowatt hours of combined electricity in their first full year of operation.

One of the projects is a ground-mounted solar project in Windsor called Maxcy’s Mill Solar.

The other is Waldoboro Solar, a slightly larger ground-mounted solar facility in Washington.

