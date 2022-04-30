Orono Woman begins biking across United States

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - When we last spoke to Michelle Toder, she had made the decision to bike across the United States of America.

And now she’s on her way to the journey of a lifetime.

Before she took off For Oregon her journey started in Agamont Park in Bar Harbor with a bon voyage party organized by her friends and family.

This level of support is something she says she never could have imagined.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. I never envisioned a day when I would take a leave from work and have colleagues who are honestly, unless they’re faking it seem so excited for my big adventure. And to follow me. Social media is really great that way and I’ve got an Instagram and they want to follow and be a part of it. They’re just really jazzed about the trip,” Toder exclaimed.

This isn’t a race. It’s a journey of exploration.

“You know, stopping at little diners or finding people in a town center and saying, tell me the cool thing about your town because I want to see it. So, I’m expecting to have a lot of downtime to just sort of discover parts of America I haven’t seen,” said Toder.

Toder touched the back tire of her bicycle in the frigid Atlantic Ocean on a chilly April day.

If all goes well, she’ll find her way to the Pacific Ocean in August.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.