Maine CDC reports 1,023 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

149 people are in the hospital with the virus
The last time the state saw an increase of more than 1,000 daily cases was on March 2, 2022.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,023 new cases of the virus Saturday.

On Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah said these increases are being driven largely by a more contagious version of coronavirus.

Three more Mainers have died with the virus.

The Maine CDC reports 149 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up six from Friday.

35 are in critical care, up one from Friday.

Four people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports 4,077 new vaccinations were administered Friday.

More than 3,700 of those were booster shots.

