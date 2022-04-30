Maine CDC reports 1,023 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,023 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The last time the state saw an increase of more than 1,000 daily cases was on March 2, 2022.

On Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah said these increases are being driven largely by a more contagious version of coronavirus.

2/These increases are being driven largely by a more contagious version of #COVID19.



It's important to note that we are nowhere near what we experienced during the Omicron spike earlier this year. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 29, 2022

Three more Mainers have died with the virus.

The Maine CDC reports 149 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up six from Friday.

35 are in critical care, up one from Friday.

Four people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports 4,077 new vaccinations were administered Friday.

More than 3,700 of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.