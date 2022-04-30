Advertisement

Great turnout for grand opening of new greenhouse in Orono

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A grand opening in Orono anyone with a green thumb would love.

Actually for coffee-loving garden enthusiasts it was a win-win Saturday for the grand opening of the Garden Shed on Stillwater Avenue.

Wanderlust Coffee Company was there to celebrate the opening of the greenhouse.

The space was formerly Bagley’s Greenhouse.

We spoke with Kayla Brooks.

Her mother is the owner of the Garden Shed.

She says she’s proud of what her mother is bringing to the Orono-area.

“She’s always really wanted a greenhouse. This is her passion. She loves the gardening, so this has kind of been the start. She found these back this winter and she’s put a lot of hard work into this so I’m proud of her,” said Kayla Brooks, The Garden Shed.

They have lots of plants, veggies, shrubs, trees and more to offer.

They’re closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

You can find more info on their Facebook page.

