Anah Shrine Circus returns

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Come one, come all, to the greatest circus of them all!

The 56th Anah Shrine Circus has returned to the Cross Insurance Center for the first time in two years.

Guests got to joke with the clowns, get their face painted and even ride camels before the show.

Once the show began, the crowd took in the wonder of acrobats, daredevil drivers, animal routines and more.

It takes months of hard work by the Anah Shriners to prepare, but they say it’s all worth it when they see the children smile.

”We help support 22 hospitals in North America, and some of this money doesn’t go directly to the hospitals, but it all goes into a fund that helps support these,” said Anah Shrine Circus Director Denny Hill.

“I’m hoping we’re going to be here for a lot of years to come, because I’m 63 years old, I still love a circus,” said Anah Shrine Potentate Galen White.

The circus has shows at 10, 2 and 7 Saturday, and 11 and 3 Sunday.

You can find more information at CrossInsuranceCenter.com

