WALK for Autism returns to Bangor Waterfront

Bangor Waterfront
Bangor Waterfront(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor waterfront is getting ready to host a day of acceptance.

On Sunday at 11am the Autism Society of Maine is holding its 20th Annual Walk for Autism event.

In addition to the walk will be vendors, games, prizes, and more.

The walk has been cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic but looks to make a strong return this weekend.

“Coming together in person, it’s been two years since we’ve done events mean so much to so many families. Because we are our own support network. You know, they support each other. And that’s going to be huge for a lot of these families coming out on Sunday and it’s supposed to be a beautiful day, so we do expect a lot to show up,”

The Autism Society of Maine is currently looking for volunteers to help with the event.

You can find out more on their website.

