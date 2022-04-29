Sullivan man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Sullivan man has been arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman last week.

State Police say 38-year-old Matthew Wycoff punched the woman in Ellsworth, telling her to get into his truck, which she told police she felt compelled to do.

As Wycoff drove toward Sullivan, the woman continued to ask to be let out of the truck.

Officials say Wycoff continued to assault the woman while driving, and drove to an Ellsworth bank where he allegedly took the woman’s debit card and withdrew $500.

From there he continued toward Brewer.

The woman was eventually able to escape when Wycoff stopped at a business.

State police say they found Wycoff’s truck at a gas station in Houlton with the woman’s cell phone and debit card inside.

Wycoff was taken into custody.

He’s being held on $50,000 bail.

