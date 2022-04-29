Advertisement

Sullivan man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Sullivan man has been arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman last week.

State Police say 38-year-old Matthew Wycoff punched the woman in Ellsworth, telling her to get into his truck, which she told police she felt compelled to do.

As Wycoff drove toward Sullivan, the woman continued to ask to be let out of the truck.

Officials say Wycoff continued to assault the woman while driving, and drove to an Ellsworth bank where he allegedly took the woman’s debit card and withdrew $500.

From there he continued toward Brewer.

The woman was eventually able to escape when Wycoff stopped at a business.

State police say they found Wycoff’s truck at a gas station in Houlton with the woman’s cell phone and debit card inside.

Wycoff was taken into custody.

He’s being held on $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

WABI Sat AM McKay
At the start of their two-day biannual convention, 1,800 delegates for the Maine Republican...
Maine Republican Party adopts platform against abortion, same-sex marriage, and sex education
Anah Shrine Circus returns
Anah Shrine Circus returns
38-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett, both of Perry, are each facing one...
Two arrests made in connection with death of Perry woman
Bangor Waterfront
WALK for Autism returns to Bangor Waterfront