Sports betting bill awaits signature from Gov. Mills

State Senator Joe Baldacci says Governor Mills was expected to sign the bill into law today but her recent COVID diagnosis is delaying the process.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sports betting is expected to legally make its way to Maine in the coming week.

State Senator Joe Baldacci says Governor Mills was expected to sign the bill into law today but her recent COVID diagnosis is delaying the process.

He says the bill will give four Wabanaki tribes the ability to administer mobile sports betting.

This was one of three bills aimed at repairing the relationship between the Native American nations and the state government since the Federal Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980.

Baldacci says he sees these bills as a sign of respect to the tribes in Maine.

”I was just glad, to a limited extent, to be able to help my local community, but the overall bill will hopefully be steps forward for the tribes and for all of us,” Baldacci said.

Baldacci says part of the bill allows Maine casinos to hold in person sports betting as well.

He says this is an important economic tool for the city of Bangor as the Casino helps pay 2/3 of the debt the city took on to build the Cross Insurance Center .

