Spaghetti dinner, auction to benefit Bangor family who lost everything in fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A spaghetti dinner will be held this weekend to benefit two families who lost everything in a fire nearly two weeks ago.

The fire started around midnight on April 16th.

Now, Lillie and Joe Tuck along with their three young boys, as well as Lillie’s brother and his family now have to replace all of their belongings.

The community is holding a benefit dinner and an auction on Sunday at the Bangor Elks Lodge.

It’s from 4-7 p.m.

More information can be found on the Facebook page and here is a link to the GoFundMe.

